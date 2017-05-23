“Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival” kicks off with free concert at Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe

The fifth annual “Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival” will kick off with a free concert and open “Jam” at Silver Moon Plaza, downtown Chillicothe, Thursday evening, June 15th.

The event is Co-sponsored by “Main Street” & “The Chillicothe Area Arts Council” and is free to the public.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and features husband and wife duo, “Kirk & Mary Lee” from Kidder, MO, and the “Finley River Boys”, Springfield, MO. Following their performance, “Finley River Boys” will host a bluegrass jam that is open to anyone who wants to play, sing or “just listen”.

“We are excited to once again partner with the Arts Council on part of the “Sliced Bread Jam”. This is a great event for the community and visitors, and we are thrilled to host part of it in historic downtown,” said Micah Landes, Executive Director of Main Street Chillicothe.

The Arts Council has arranged a performance by Festival bands “Poa Annua”, “Rural Roots” and “Lonesome Road” at the Farmer’s Market area Saturday morning, June 16th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Micah and Mary Lou invite everyone to “Join us downtown for some great “Bluegrass Pickin’ & Singin’”—“Happy Music”!

The fifth annual “Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival” begins Friday, June 16-18 at the Litton Agri Campus, 1 mile west of Hwys 65 & 190. For festival details, go to www.chillicothearts.com.

Like this: Like Loading...