Sliced Bread Building in Chillicothe to be renovated

The Sliced Bread Building in Chillicothe will soon be renovated.

Greater Chillicothe Visitors Region Director Amy Supple reports an announcement was made last week on the former home of the Chillicothe Baking Company at the corner of First and Elm in Chillicothe.

Supple tells KTTN that the Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credit funding has been received and will combine with other sources to fund the renovation. She says sliced bread was invented in the building, and the renovation will honor the ingenuity and tell the story of sliced bread.

The renovation will include a multipurpose room and other features with the project to be completed by the Summer of 2019.

Image Credit: Home of Sliced Bread website

