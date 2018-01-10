Six waive preliminary hearings in Grundy County court

Six individuals waived preliminary hearings yesterday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court and each was then bound over for arraignments in Division One of the circuit court at Trenton.

Those whose cases advance in the courts include Rodney Wallace Cranor, James Irving Lewellen, Monica Kay Proctor, Bret Marvin Thomas and Colby Weaver – all of Trenton – plus Collette Sue Pittman of Laredo.

Cranor faces three counts of second-degree burglary from August 23rd.

Lewellen is charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance, resisting or interfering with an arrest – all December 21st.

Monica Proctor is charged with hindering prosecution and a drug-involved charge of endangering the welfare of a child December 1st.

Thomas is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on December 20th.

Weaver faces a charge of child molestation in the first degree from October 31st.

Collette Pittman is charged with endangering the welfare of a child October 1st and hindering prosecution on December 4th.

Among other associate division court cases: Jazmine Marie McCallum pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor assault November 26th. She was sentenced to 44 days in the Grundy County Jail. Credit was given for time served and she was released. She’s to pay court costs. A plea agreement was involved.

