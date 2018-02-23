Six big rigs jack-knife on I-35 Thursday due to ice

The Highway Patrol reports a Miami, Florida man sustained minor injuries in one of three vehicle accidents on Interstate 35 northbound north of the Winston exit Thursday morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Daymel Hernandez-Perez’s tractor-trailer slid on the ice-covered road before the tractor unit jack-knifed about 7:20. The big rig came to rest on its wheels off the east side of the road and received moderate damage. An ambulance transported Hernandez-Perez to the Cameron Regional Hospital.

The Patrol reports he wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

A Patrol Troop H spokesperson Thursday morning said six tractor-trailers jack-knifed and blocked the road in the same area on I-35. Information from Troop H’s Twitter reported both lanes were back open for traffic around 12:25 Thursday afternoon.

The Patrol worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation and area law enforcement at the scene of the accidents.

(Photo Credit: Mary Henson Burrows)

