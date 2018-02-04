“Six Appeal” to perform at Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s next season show performance is “Six Appeal,” a group that performs a variety of genres in more than 200 shows a year throughout the country.

The professional six-part all-male acapella group from Minneapolis, Minnesota will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe the afternoon of February 11th.

The box office will open at 2 o’clock, with the performance to start at 3 o’clock. Admission price is $20 for adults and $5 for students.

You may call the Arts Office at 660-646-1173 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...