Sierra Nevada Brewery recalls bottled beer shipped to 36 states

(UPI) — The Sierra Nevada Brewery announced Sunday it is recalling several types of its bottled beer over concerns the glass could break and fall into the bottle.

Eight types of Sierra Nevada’s beers, including the popular Pale Ale, were recalled by the company Sunday based on their date of production after it found a small amount of bottles produced at one of its breweries could break and cause a hazard.

“We have announced a voluntary recall of select 12-ounce bottles that may contain a small glass packaging flaw,” the company said in a press release. “This recall comes after quality inspections at our Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may result in loss of carbonation and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, causing a risk for injury.”

Aside from the Pale Ale, the recall includes Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Otra Vez, Nooner and Hop Hunter IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-packs.

The company said they think the flaw will only occur in about 1 in every 10,000 bottles but wanted to take a precaution and prevent injuries from happening.

Sierra Nevada is recalling beer bottled between Dec. 5 and Jan. 8 for the Pale Ale and between Dec. 5 and Jan. 13 for the other types, all of which was bottled in North Carolina. Beer bottled there can be denoted on either the bottle or on the outside of 12-packs and 24-packs, which have an “M” next to the packaging date, instead of a “C.”

The recall affects beer sent to 36 states in Midwest, South and East coast: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hapshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“To-date, we have not received any consumer reports of injuries resulting from the potentially affected bottles and we are working with our suppliers to determine the root cause of the issue,” the company said. “Sierra Nevada has set the standard for quality in the craft brewing industry since 1980 and we have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers.”

