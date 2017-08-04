Sheep show on the schedule at the Lucerne Stock Show today

There will be several livestock shows at the 78th Annual Lucerne Stock Show today.

The food stand will open at 8 o’clock this morning and weigh-in for the swine show goes from 8:30 to 9 o’clock, and the swine show starts at 9 o’clock. Senior games begin at 10 o’clock.

Sheep show weigh-in will be from 5 o’clock to 5:30 this evening. The sheep show starts at 5:30, and the pee wee sheep and goat show will be immediately following.

Goat show weigh-in goes from 5:30 to 6 o’clock, and the goat show begins at 6:30.

Sign-in for the talent show starts at 6:30, and the talent show will be at 7 o’clock.

Steven Reed will also perform.

The Lucerne Stock Show concludes Saturday with multiple activities.

The food stand will open at 8 o’clock Saturday morning with registration for the dairy cattle show starting at 9:30, with the show at 10:30.

A rabbit and poultry show, as well as a vendor fair, begins at 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

A children’s parade will be at 2 o’clock with a three on three basketball tournament at 5 o’clock Saturday evening.

Building exhibits will be released at 6 o’clock.

The Iowa-Missouri Hot Stock Tractor Pull starts at 6 o’clock Saturday with the gun raffle winner announced during the tractor pull.

