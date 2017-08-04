Sheep and goat show winners announced at the North Central Missouri Fair

Sheep and goat shows were held at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton Friday.

In the sheep show competition, the Supreme Champion ram went to Dillon Jones of Princeton. The Reserve Champion went to Kale Batson of Trenton. Harlee Beck of Chillicothe received Supreme Champion ewe with Savannah Seals of Browning receiving Reserve Champion. Supreme champion market lamb went to Layton Stronger of Galt and the Reserve Champion went to Joslyn Seals of Browning.

Savannah Seals of Browning received the showmanship award for those in the 15 and older category and Gage Seals of Browning received showmanship for ages 11 to 14. Showmanship for ages 8 to 10 went to Harlee Beck of Chillicothe.

There were four total pee wee sheep exhibitors.

In the goat show competition, the Supreme and Reserve Champion doe both went to Montana Plattner of Chillicothe. The Champion Buck went to Keith Herring of Linneus and Gabrielle Wigchert of Chillicothe received Champion Wether. Jake Henry of Braymer received reserved.

The showmanship award for ages 14 and older went to Wyatt Ellis of Bethany with Emma Whitlock of Milan receiving the Showmanship award for ages 13 and under.

There were two pee wee goat exhibitors.

