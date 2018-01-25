Shawn Yuille appears before judge in Chillicothe on murder charge

After he was sentenced to five years in prison earlier this month in Grundy County upon admitting to a probation violation from a drug charge in 2015, a former Trenton resident has now been charged in Livingston County for his alleged role in a crash last fall in Chillicothe that injured a young girl in a pickup and claimed the life of the driver of a car.

22-year-old Jeremy Osburn of Chillicothe was listed by the Highway Patrol as a front seat passenger in a pickup truck traveling at high speed on Washington Street, and into downtown Chillicothe, that struck a car driven by Danette Rardon. A Livingston County warrant was issued January 19th accusing Osburn of endangering the welfare of a child, first degree, causing her serious physical injury. Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren filed the felony charge last week. The court set bond at $100,000 cash.

Five-year-old Izzabella Yuille of Trenton was a passenger in the pickup that authorities said was driven by her father 23-year-old Shawn Yuille. A probable cause statement, following the investigation of the accident, accuses Yuille of inhaling the compressed contents of an air duster while driving the truck. The crash two months ago claimed the life of Danette Rardon, an attorney at Chillicothe.

Yuille appeared Tuesday in Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court receiving a one-month continuance on his cases: second-degree murder, drugs involved and endangering the welfare of a child, first degree, serious physical injury.

Online court records show Yuille is represented by Kansas City criminal defense attorney Daniel Ross. Associate Circuit Court Judge James Valbracht scheduled a preliminary hearing for Shawn Yuille on February 22 at 1:30 pm at the Courthouse in Chillicothe. Bond was set at $200,000 cash upon his arrest November 30th. Yuille was remanded to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail at Pattonsburg in lieu of bond.

Like this: Like Loading...