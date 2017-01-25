Several waive preliminary hearings in Grundy County court

Preliminary hearings were waived and three defendants saw their cases bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court next month.

23-year-old Tyler Clayton Ward of Trenton is facing four counts: unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence – all related to a November 12th incident. Ward also has a probation violation hearing scheduled February 9th on a previous charge of tampering with physical evidence from one year ago January 26, 2016.

Sacramento, California, resident 42-year-old Pheng Lee, is charged in Grundy County with two counts: possession of marijuana and the alleged intent to deliver or distribute a controlled substance on January 6.

33-year-old Brookfield resident, Mark Lucas Moore, faces felony charges of driving while his license was suspended or revoked as well as driving while intoxicated persistent offender — both on August 28th last year.

Following a hearing yesterday in the associate division of circuit court, probation was revoked on 42-year-old Joel Anthony Lepkosky of Trenton. He was sentenced to 60 days in the county jail.

Execution of the sentence was suspended and Lepkosky was placed back on probation for a year. He originally was charged with a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

