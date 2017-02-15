Several make appearances in court on Tuesday

Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court and were bound over to next month’s court session in Division One.

36-year old Robert Ewing of Trenton faces two counts of non-support of a minor. 25-year-old John Jackson Millar of Humphreys is charged with a felony: operating a vehicle without a valid drivers’ license last month – third and subsequent offense.

Charges against 49-year-old Patricia Todd of Trenton were amended to misdemeanor passing bad checks. Ms. Todd pleaded guilty to the reduced charge.

She was fined $200, ordered to pay court costs of $116.50 and restitution of $458. The fine, costs and restitution are to be deducted from a posted bond.

Trenton resident, 26-year-old Rachel Waldrep, pleaded guilty to amended charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 20 days in the Grundy County Jail with the time to served concurrently with a division one case.

A Leisure Lake resident, 22-year-old Camry Holstead, admitted to a probation violation. Her original probation on a charge of driving while revoked was continued with a new court-ordered condition of serving ten days in the Grundy County Jail.

17-year-old Jeremiah Clayton Lovell of Trenton pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stealing. He was fined $50, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, make restitution of $200 and pay court costs of $116.50.

