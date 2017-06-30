Several license offices announce dates of closure

The state license fee office in Princeton is making an advance announcement on a few days in July that it will be closed.

The Princeton License Office will be closed July 4th for the holiday and July 5th, 6th, and 7th – plus the weekend as usual, as well as being closed July 11th.

The office is informing the public also that state license fees offices in Milan, Memphis and Gallatin are also closed on those dates.

Persons who usually do business with those three offices will have to go to other counties if they need to visit the license office.

