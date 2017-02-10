Several draw prison time in latest session of circuit court

Numerous cases were processed Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident, 23-year-old Tyler Clayton Ward, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Two other counts were dismissed.

Ward was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections on each count. Those terms run concurrently. Probation also was revoked after Ward admitted to violations. He was sentenced to five years in prison on original charges of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree to which he had pleaded guilty last April.

Probation was revoked on 53-year-old Bret Marvin Thomas of Trenton after admitting to violations. A previous prison sentence was ordered of four years on each of two counts of forgery with sentences running concurrently.

44-year-old Rhonda Renee Howard of Trenton was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections on each of two counts involving possession of controlled substance. Execution of the sentences was suspended and Ms. Howard was placed on five years probation. She had pleaded guilty yesterday. $600 is to be paid to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Trenton resident, 30-year-old Timothy Alexander Ledbetter, was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections after pleading guilty to resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. A previous probation was revoked when Ledbetter admitted to violations. A previous sentence of five years in prison was executed on an original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Another 30-year-old Trenton resident, Clifford Eric Dean Neff, was placed on five years probation when he pleaded guilty to felony charges of operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license third offense. Neff received a four-year sentence with the department of corrections. But that was suspended by the court.

He’s to contribute $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and perform 40 hours of community service.

A Wheeling resident, 40-year-old Patrick Oyler, admitted to probation violation. His probation was revoked on an original charge of nonsupport of a minor. Oyler was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections.

Execution of the sentence was stayed and Oyler received five years probation.

37-year-old Jesse Richmond the fourth of Trenton pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. Richmond was sentenced to three years with the Missouri department of corrections – concurrent with another case in which he is on parole. Another charge was dismissed.

64-year-old Wilbert Scheib of Trenton pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Schieb was placed on five years probation. He’s to complete the third circuit court treatment program, donation $200 to the law enforcement restitution fund and perform 480 hours of community service work.

A Princeton resident, 28-year-old Travis Williams, was placed on five years probation after imposition of a sentence was suspended. Williams pleaded guilty to non-support of a minor. A second, similar count, was dismissed.

34-year-old Trenton resident, Cassie Leeper, pleaded guilty to felony charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license, third offense. She was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Ms. Leeper was placed on five years probation. She’s to contribute $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Ms. Leeper also pleaded guilty to unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She was fined 200 dollars on this charge and ordered to contribute $100 to the law enforcement fund.

On a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, 22-year-old Camry Holstead of Leisure Lake was placed on five years probation after the imposition of a sentence was suspended. She’s to contribute $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

46-year-old Kimberly Ann Maxwell of Trenton was placed on five years probation after imposition of a sentence was suspended. Among the conditions is serving ten days in jail and contributing 300 dollars to the law enforcement fund.

Her original charge involving discharging a firearm at, or from, a motor vehicle, shooting at a person, vehicle, of building – persistent offender.

23-year old Brian Coombs of Jamesport was placed on five years probation after imposition of a sentence was suspended. He was charged with nonsupport.

Leisure Lake resident, 20-year-old Emily Hildenbrand, saw her probation continue with an added condition of completion of the third circuit court treatment program. Her original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance.

Laredo resident, 43-year-old Patricia Eckert, admitted to probation violation.

The court extended her probation by one year. Her original counts in Grundy County involved passing bad checks without a bank account.

Following a hearing, 28-year-old Devin Allen Robinson of Clinton, saw his probation extended by one year after admitting to a violation. His original charge in Grundy County was tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.

37-year-old Scott Shaver of Ludlow was placed on five years probation after receiving a suspended sentence. He pleaded guilty to non-support of a minor.

33-year-old Marc Gardner of Trenton was placed on five years probation after imposition of sentence was suspended. Gardner pleaded guilty to charges of failure to pay child support.

Sacramento, California resident – 42-year-old Pheng Lee – pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. He was fined five thousand dollars and ordered to contribute 300 dollars to the law enforcement restitution fund. A $300 contribution on a drug possession charge is subject to a deferred prosecution agreement.

A Spickard resident, 52-year-old Terry Lee Duncan, was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail and placed on two years probation after pleading guilty to unlawful use of an unloaded weapon while intoxicated.

56-year-old Terry Lynn Browning of Spickard received ten days in jail, with credit given for already serving the time, when he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Several other defendants saw their court cases continue until March 16.

A few persons failed to appear in Grundy County Circuit Court Thursday and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...