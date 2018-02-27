Several attend first meeting to discuss formation of Christian school in Trenton

Several interested parents attended a meeting Saturday about possibly starting a non-denominational Christian school in Trenton.

Socha Osborn tells that the meeting covered topics such as a location, student ages, dress code, curriculum, and a school board. A location has yet to be determined, but she hopes someone will sell, rent, or donate a building to be used for the school. She also hopes a church will support the school.

Osborn notes the school would provide infant care and education for preschool through 12th-grade students from the surrounding communities eventually. However, she says the school would initially enroll infants as well as preschool and kindergarten students. Osborn says that no uniforms would be required for the Christian school.

A curriculum has not yet been determined and Osborn explains a school board still needs to be formed. She is looking for one or two individuals with a business or legal background to help start the school.

Osborn adds that God laid the desire to start a Christian school in her heart many years ago, and that desire growing stronger is the reason why she chose to move forward with the idea and anyone interested in helping start the Christian school should contact Socha Osborn at 660-654-0895.

