Several area schools transporting students on hard surface roads

Because of soft and/or muddy country roads, some of the area school districts have announced buses will travel only on hard surface highways.
The alternative routes for bus transportation apply to the following:
- Laredo R-7 school until further notice
- the Milan C-2 school district for today
- Green City school district for today and tomorrow.
- The Putnam County R-1 school district at Unionville.
One other school announcement, no classes today in the Trenton R-9 district due to illnesses among students and staff.