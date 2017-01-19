Several area schools transporting students on hard surface roads

Because of soft and/or muddy country roads, some of the area school districts have announced buses will travel only on hard surface highways.

The alternative routes for bus transportation apply to the following:

  • Laredo R-7 school until further notice
  • the Milan C-2 school district for today
  • Green City school district for today and tomorrow.
  • The Putnam County R-1 school district at Unionville.

One other school announcement, no classes today in the Trenton R-9 district due to illnesses among students and staff.

