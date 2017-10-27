Seven from area FFA Chapters earn proficiency awards at national convention

While Mariah Fox and Derek Stimpson of the Trenton FFA Chapter are two of Missouri’s ten finalists for a National Proficiency Award, seven others from the listening area earned either gold or silver awards in proficiency categories. Only the national finalists for proficiency awards from each state compete at the Indianapolis convention.

According to the National FFA website, area students winning gold in proficiency categories are Samantha Thomas of Green City in specialty crop production, Derek Hardy of Brookfield in diversified agriculture placement and Abby Turner of Brookfield in agri-science research.

Area students winning silver in proficiency categories include Katerina Black of Trenton in veterinary science, Matt Stafford of Milan in diversified livestock, Kade Plattner of Chillicothe in goat production and Tanner Daugherty of the South Harrison School in Bethany for poultry production.

Missouri has 34 chapters from across the state that has won a “National Chapter” award for their annual program of FFA activities. Among those receiving designation as a three-star chapter are Trenton, Chillicothe, and Brookfield high schools.

Missouri has 532 American FFA degree recipients for ceremonies Saturday morning on the convention stage in Indianapolis.

Among other honors, Doctor Dan Kercher of Cameron was awarded a Distinguished Service Citation from the National FFA Association.

