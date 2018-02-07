Seven area schools participate in Science Olympiad at NCMC

Students from seven high schools were at North Central Missouri College to participate in the Science Olympiad.

The top three teams were first place King City, second place Maysville, and third place Northeast Nodaway. The top three teams advance to Science Olympiad state competition at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. Individuals who placed first in their event also compete at the state level.

Other high schools participating in the science events at NCMC were Trenton, South Harrison, Pattonsburg, and Stanberry.

Teams competed in science events in the fields of chemistry, biology, engineering, and life science.

