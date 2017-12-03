Services for PFC Donald Tolson, killed in WWII, held Saturday

The remains of a former Laredo resident killed in action during World War Two arrived Friday at Kansas City International Airport for a Saturday service.

Marine Corps Private First Class Donald Tolson’s remains were identified at the Department of Defense Laboratory in Hawaii recently.

Tolson attended Laredo public school for several years before his family moved to Bakersfield, California when he was a teen.mmHe died in the battle of Tarawa November 20th, 1943 at the age of 20.

He posthumously received the Purple Heart, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, World War Two Victory Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, and ribbons and awards for combat action.

A memorial service for Donald Tolson was held at Mount Moriah, Newcomer, and Freeman Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday afternoon with interment at Mount Moriah Cemetery South in Kansas City.

