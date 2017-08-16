Serve Trenton seeking projects and volunteers

The Serve Trenton initiative is seeking projects to work on during the event starting next month.

Micah Ferguson says anyone can give ideas on projects to be done September 30th and October 1 noting that the projects can be for a personal need someone might have or ones that are needed in someone’s neighborhood, church, or organization.

Project forms can be found on Serve Trenton’s Facebook page as well as at Premier Eye Care, Shelter Insurance, or the fire station.

Ferguson says that projects Serve Trenton did last year included building a fence at the Christian Youth Home, hauling off brush, walking pets for the Green Hills Animal Shelter, cleaning up parks, power washing, cutting firewood, repairing decks, cleaning houses, and preparing food for lunch.

Volunteers are also needed, and volunteer forms can be found on Serve Trenton’s Facebook page as well. Ferguson says anyone can volunteer, but those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent.

