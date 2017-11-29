Serve Link Home Care provides NCMC student scholarships

Pictured from left, back row: Jeff Crowley, Executive Director of Serve Link Home Care and Dr. Lenny Klaver, President of NCMC. Front row: Jame Kottowitz, Brittany Woods and Autumn Thomsen.

Jeff Crowley, Executive Director of Serve Link Home Care of Trenton, recently presented scholarships to three allied health students at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

Crowley remarked, “Serve Link is committed to serving the residents of the Green Hills Region with quality in-home care. The awarding of these scholarships for students who are training to become health care professionals is an important aspect of our commitment to the Green Hills area. We encourage local residents who wish to prepare themselves for a healthcare career and hope they continue to live and work in this region after graduation.”

Applicants for Serve Link scholarships must be residents of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Chariton, or Sullivan counties.

Scholarships were presented to Jamie Kottwitz of Jamesport for $2,000, and Autumn Thomsen of Eagleville and Brittany Woods of Trenton for $750 each.

 

