September unemployment in Grundy County lowest in 10 years

The latest statistics from the state show Grundy County’s unemployment rate has fallen to three point one percent for September, the most recent month available for county by county ratings from the division of employment security.

The three-point-one percent for Grundy County is based on 149 individuals unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,700.

For August, Grundy County had a rate a full percentage point higher at 4.1% with 189 on unemployment which makes the 3.1% in September 2017 the lowest jobless rate in Grundy County over the past ten years of monthly reports.

One year ago, the rate stood at four and a half percent with 224 unemployed out of a civilian labor force then of over five thousand. The statewide unemployment rate for September is three point eight percent.

Other area counties and their unemployment rates below three percent include Worth 2%; Gentry, 2.4%, Daviess 2.6%, Livingston 2.7% plus Harrison, Caldwell and Chariton Counties at 2.9%.

Other area counties with unemployment rates above three percent but less than the state average include Clinton 3.0%, Grundy 3.1%, DeKalb 3.2%, Putnam 3.4%, Mercer and Carroll at 3.5% and Sullivan County 3.7%.

Linn is the only area county to have an unemployment rate that is above the state average with a September mark of five and one-half percent.

