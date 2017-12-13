Security increased at Princeton School District due to threat

An increased level of security was put into place at the Princeton R-5 School Tuesday.

Superintendent Jerry Girdner reports district administration was made aware of a potential situation concerning the safety of students and staff through a written message. He says administration reported the incident to local law enforcement and began an investigation into the validity of the statement.

Increased security was put in place with cooperation from the Mercer County Sheriff, the local Conservation Agent, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Officers were on campus as a precaution.

Girdner reports law enforcement will continue to work in partnership with the district to maintain a safe learning environment. He says Princeton R-5 maintains strict policies designed to protect the safety and well-being of students. He notes the student or students responsible for the statements made will be held accountable for adversely impacting the education of students district-wide and face prosecution by the law.

If a student is found to be guilty, he or she will be subject to out of school suspension, could be recommended for expulsion, and could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony. Girdner says he believes the statement made was non-credible but says instances like this hold punitive consequences. He encourages parents to talk to their children about the ramifications of making such statements or threats.

Parents of students with information regarding the incident should call the Princeton High School office at 660-748-3211 or the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 660-748-3165.

Like this: Like Loading...