Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visits Milan

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft held a Missouri Elections Reform meeting at the Sullivan County Courthouse in Milan this week.

Third District State Representative Nate Walker helped host Ashcroft. Walker says Ashcroft listed three main priorities: fair ballot language, secure elections, and voter identification.

Ashcroft said citizens should know exactly what they are voting for without having to decipher misleading or confusing language. He wants to make sure state election authorities have training, technology, and oversight they need to ensure legitimate votes are counted accurately.

Ashcroft also said a strong identification requirement is the best way to protect citizens votes.

Walker reports Ashcroft’s top priority is to leave the outcome of Missouri’s elections in the hands of the voters.

