Second shipment of smoke detectors to be available in Spickard

Another supply of smoke detectors will be available for distribution beginning on Thursday, January 25.

Training Officer Jesse Richmond of the Spickard Fire Protection District reports he will pick up 60 to 70 smoke alarms tomorrow from the Red Cross at St. Joseph. This comes after 32 smoke detectors were recently distributed within the Spickard Fire Protection District.

According to Richmond, the next supply of smoke detectors can be distributed to any residential setting in Grundy County, town or rural location. Like the others, these are the sealed units with a ten-year battery included. Richmond noted even if persons have a smoke detector with a 9-volt battery that’s replaced every six months, they can request an upgrade to the sealed unit where the battery can not be removed. Richmond also noted persons will be available to install the new smoke alarms in proper locations within the home.

Those who wish to reserve a smoke detector are asked to call Melody Chapman at 660-635-1102 today or tomorrow. As of Thursday, Jesse Richmond also can be contacted to request a smoke alarm at 660-485-6419.Â Â The American Red Cross is providing the new smoke detectors free of charge.

Distribution and installation is a community service of the Spickard Fire Protection District. Again, anyone in need within Grundy County can obtain smoke detectors that alert occupants to a fire, possibly saving a life or fire-related injury.

