Second Harvest Community Food Bank earns 4 star rating

Second Harvest Community Food Bank is pleased to announce that the organization has earned its 6th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Charity

Navigator awards only the most fiscally responsible organizations with their highest rating of 4 stars. Receiving this high rating indicates that Second Harvest adheres to good governance and practices that minimize the chance of unethical activities and consistently executes its mission in a fiscally responsible way.

“Second Harvest Community Food Bank’s 6th straight exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only 5% of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating 6 consecutive times. This adds Second Harvest to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Second Harvest.”

“At Second Harvest we strive to provide accountability and transparency to our donors on behalf of the families we serve with the financial health of the organization in mind,” said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest.

“Second Harvest staff take pride in good stewardship of the resources made available to us, and it shows with earning this prestigious recognition.”

