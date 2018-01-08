Second candidate files for Trenton City Council position

The second candidate filing for the Trenton City Council for the April 3rd election was made Thursday, January 4th.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports Larry Crawford filed for the fourth ward council member position. Crawford is an incumbent, and his current term will expire in April.

David Mlika filed for reelection as third ward council member in December. His current term will also expire in April.

Candidates may file at the city clerk’s office at the Trenton City Hall during regular business hours for the election of one council member from each of the city’s four wards through January 16th.

City Hall will be closed January 15th and will be open until 5 o’clock January 16th.

