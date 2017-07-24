Second annual initiative called “Serve Trenton” sets date for event

The dates have been set for the second annual community improvement initiative called “Serve Trenton.”

Various projects are to be completed by volunteers working the weekend of September 30.

In addition to needing volunteers, organizers also are accepting projects that can be done during the two-day event. Sign-up sheets and project suggestion sheets can be found by going to Facebook and search for the page about Serve Trenton.

Last year, many 250 volunteers worked on various community improvement projects, including yard clean-up, window repair, house painting, sidewalk replacement, among others.

