Search for missing Centerville, Iowa man in Mercer County yields no results

Missouri Region H Hazmat based out of Saint Joseph assisted law enforcement in a confined space search in Mercer County Thursday to look for a missing Centerville, Iowa man.

Mercer County Sheriff Stephen Stockman reports an area near a hog barn was drained Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s search for Sebastian Husted, who has been missing for about a month. Stockman says Husted was not found.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports the Chillicothe Fire Department, as well as the Mercer County Ambulance and Fire Protection District and NTA Emergency Medical Services, also assisted with the search.

(Image Credit: Livingston County Emergency Management/Chillicothe Fire Department)

