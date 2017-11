The Scouting for Food drive Saturday, November 4, 2017, in Trenton resulted in the collection of 1,880 pounds of non-perishable foods, paper products, and personal hygiene items for the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County.

The donated items were picked up from residential areas of Trenton. The 1,880 pounds was described as average amount compared to the past three years.

The Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts participated in the Scouting for food drive.

