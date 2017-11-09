Schools receive grants from Grundy Electric Community Foundation

Several area school districts received first-quarter GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated grants.

Those schools include Pleasant View R-6 of Trenton, Trenton R-9, Laredo R-7, North Mercer R-3 of Mercer, North Harrison R-3 of Eagleville, Ridgeway R-5, Cainsville R-1, Newtown-Harris R-3 of Newtown, Grundy County R-5 of Humphreys, and South Harrison R-2 Elementary School of Bethany.

The GEC Community Foundation trustees awarded 15 grants totaling $7,007.99 with member donations through Operation Round Up funding the grants.

Operation Round Up involves members voluntarily rounding up their utility bills to the next even dollar each month to fund education, health, and rural development grants to eligible entities.

The next grant application deadline is January 8 and qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization or other eligible entity.

Grant applications are available by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 23 or 33.

