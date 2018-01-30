Save-A-Lot store purchased by Green City businesswoman

Within another week, a Trenton grocery store is expected to re-open with new ownership and a new name. The Save- A- Lot Grocery Store in Trenton has been purchased by Chelsea Rouse, of Green City, owner of Green City Foods LLC. She said she is delighted to have the opportunity to serve Grundy County and surrounding areas. Chelsea Rouse plans to continue the discount grocery business.

Rouse’s Food Market is scheduled to open Tuesday, February 6th. Other changes are described as forthcoming as the Market gets up and running. Chelsea Rouse added she intends to meet the needs of the communities served, and she asks for patrons to have patience as the changes are made. The new owner stated customer feedback is always welcome and considered valuable as decisions, she explained, are based on customer need and satisfaction.

Ten years of grocery experience and community support for the Save-A-Lot Store were described as keys in helping Chelsea Rouse make the decision to expand with a business in Grundy County. The store will no longer have the Save-A-Lot logo.

Rouse’s Food Market will include many of the same staff; high-quality meat and groceries, at discount prices. This, she noted, includes cutting fresh meat every day including USDA Choice Beef, Grade A Poultry and USDA inspected Pork. The store will also have name brands, Best Choice Brand grocery items, and household essentials.

Rouse’s Food Market will continue to be managed by longtime co-managers, Sherry Black, Karen Meeker, Sarah Galvin and Logan Kimberling.

The newly formed economic development group, North Central Missouri Development Alliance, began working to find a replacement, immediately following the notice of the Save-A-Lot store closure. Micah Landes, Director of North Central Missouri Development Alliance stated it’s fortunate to find another grocery store, that can move in without a long vacancy. Mrs. Landes expressed delight with the announcement of Rouse’s Food Market coming to Grundy County. She called Rouse’s reputation excellent. The economic development leader has visited the store in Green City describing it as well organized; with customer service as a top priority.

Mrs. Landes said the Alliance welcomes Chelsea Rouse and hopes she has many years of success.” Landes says it is a credit to Trenton’s excellent workforce, that the management employees will be retained by the new store.

People wanting information about community and economic development in Grundy County can contact Micah Landes at her office. The North Central Missouri Development Alliance, located at 1301 Main Street in Trenton.

Like this: Like Loading...