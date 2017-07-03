Savannah man life-flighted after hitting deer on I-35

The highway patrol reports a Savannah resident was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was operating hit a deer on Interstate 35 north of Winston.

The motorcycle overturned throwing 58-year old Thomas Beaver from the motorcycle and Beaver was flown by medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

The accident happened at nightfall Saturday night eight miles north of Winston on Interstate 35 as the motorcycle was southbound when it hit the deer. Beaver and the motorcycle came to rest in the median.

Beaver was wearing a safety equipment.

