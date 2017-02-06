Saturday night fire destroys storage building southwest of ConAgra in Trenton

Trenton and Grundy County Rural firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a storage building in Trenton overnight Saturday.

Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers said the structure containing old lumber was owned by Sue Peyton Woolridge of Trenton. The location is in an area southwest of the ConAgra plant. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to another building a few feet away. Lieutenant Summer said the second structure is also owned by Sue Woolridge. Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11 o’clock on Saturday night, and remained there for approximately 4 1/2 hours. No injuries were reported.

Like this: Like Loading...