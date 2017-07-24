Saturday fire damages pickup in Chillicothe

The cab of a parked pickup truck was extensively damaged by fire in Chillicothe Saturday evening.

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the owner of the truck, Steven Drechsel of 1555 Bryan Street used a dry chemical fire extinguisher to put out most of the blaze. Firefighters used a hand line to finish cooling the dash area in the passenger compartment.

Drechsel was quoted by the fire department as saying he had driven the vehicle about an hour earlier and was in his house when someone knocked on the door and said the truck was on fire.

Chillicothe firefighters were on the scene about ten minutes.

