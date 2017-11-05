Saturday fire damages home at 2104 Chestnut in Trenton

Fire on Saturday extensively damaged the Jenna Johnson residence at 2104 Chestnut Street in Trenton.

No injuries to people were reported and no one was said to be home at the time of the blaze, however, a Trenton Fire Department spokesman said a dog inside the house perished.

The cause of the fire was listed as undetermined.

Trenton and Grundy County rural firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters were there about three hours during the mid and late morning hours Saturday, then returned early Saturday afternoon for more than an hour.

The owner of the house was listed as Greg Freeman.

