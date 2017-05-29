Saturday crash injures 2 near Stewartsville

Two northwest Missouri residents were hurt when, according to the highway patrol, the car they were in turned into the path of a pickup truck west of Stewartsville.

The driver of the car, 61-year-old Lloyd Sybert, and a passenger in the car, 62-year-old Pamela Sybert, Both of Bolckow, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The patrol reports Lloyd Sybert had moderate injuries while Pamela Sybert sustained minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year old Randy Simmons of St. Joseph, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened shortly after noon Saturday one mile west of Stewartsville on Highway 36 as both vehicles were westbound. The patrol reports the car was attempting a left turn from the driving late to the median crossover when it turned into the path of the pickup, which was in the passing lane.

The pickup truck hit the rear passenger door on the driver’s side of the car causing both vehicles to travel into the median. The car was demolished and damage to the pickup was listed as moderate.

