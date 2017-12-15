Sam Graves announces nominations to U.S. Military Academies

U.S. Representative Sam Graves announced the United States Military Service Academy nominations for students in Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District. Each year, members of Congress are tasked with selecting qualified students from their respective districts to attend one of America’s prestigious military academies.

“North Missouri year in and year out has produced impressive candidates for our nation’s military academies,” Rep. Graves said. “This year is no exception. I am proud of all the young men and women who have sought out and received nominations, and I thank all of them for their willingness to serve this country. I know that each of the individuals who received a nomination will make North Missouri proud at their respective academies.”

The following students from across north Missouri received nominations from Congressman Graves:

Shae DeRosier, Tarkio –US Military Academy (Tarkio HS)

Syler Douglas, St. Joseph – US Merchant Marine Academy (Savannah HS)

Ben Eason, Parkville – US Naval Academy (Park Hill South HS)

DJ Frost, Lee’s Summit – US Air Force Academy (Blue Springs South HS)

Roy Hart, Lee’s Summit – US Military Academy (Blue Springs South HS)

Andrew Hipp, Kansas City (Platte County) – US Military Academy (St. Pius X HS)

Kaelan Jungmeyer, Lee’s Summit – US Naval Academy (Rockhurst HS)

Austin Snook, Camden Point – US Air Force Academy (North Platte HS)

Jackson Turner, Weatherby Lake – US Military Academy (Park Hill HS)

The nomination system is a very competitive process. Various military academies hold extremely selective admission standards. To help in the nomination process, Rep. Graves created an Academy Nominations Review Board. The board made up of service academy graduates and citizens from across the Sixth District, interviewed and reviewed all applicants before making final recommendations to Rep. Graves.

Graves notified each student by phone earlier this week of their nomination. Students interested in being appointed to a service academy in the future can find out more information by contacting Graves’ district office in Kansas City or by visiting www.graves.house.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...