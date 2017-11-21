Salvation Army gearing up for the holidays

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe has several holiday programs for Livingston and Grundy counties.

Christmas Angel Trees will be at Walmart and Chillicothe State Bank in Chillicothe starting Friday.

Case Manager Lynda Snuffer says there are 152 families in the Angel Tree program with 474 individuals seeing their needs met by the program. Churches and organizations can adopt families and individuals can donate food items to be distributed to families.

Red bins for Food for the Needy are located at the north door of Walmart, the Sliced Bread Market, and the Hy-Vee in Chillicothe and Snuffer says the Salvation Army is still in need of bell ringers.

You may contact Lynda Snuffer at 660-646-3538 for more information on Christmas Angel Trees and Food for the Needy.

