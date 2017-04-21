Salisbury man dies when his tractor is struck by train

The highway patrol reports the operator of a farm tractor was killed Thursday when he failed to yield to a moving train at a railroad crossing in rural Chariton County.

The accident about 2:30 Thursday happened on Cal Hubbard Avenue about three and a half miles east of Keytesville.

The state patrol identified the victim as 36-year-old William Thomson of Salisbury.

The engineer on the westbound Norfolk Southern Locomotive was 36-year-old Joshua Phillips of Moberly.

Officers noted the railroad crossing was marked with a post and a sign.

