Saint Lukes makes presentation to Trenton Rotary

Ronda Pruitt and Chantel Hayes of the Saint Luke’s Health System Regional Surgical Team discussed Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Services in Chillicothe at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting Thursday.

Pruitt, who is the Surgical Services Director at the two hospitals, said the goal of hospitals is to provide excellent customer services to patients and families.

The hospitals offer numerous inpatient and outpatient services, and she explained the number of individuals treated continues to grow as more realize services are available locally.

Hayes has worked with Saint Luke’s since the system took over operation of the two area hospitals.

She said the personnel work hard to keep patients and families informed on what to expect before and after procedures and during treatment.

During the business meeting, the Rotary Club presented members Allan Seidel and Diane Lowrey with Paul Harris Fellow Plus 1 designations for their contributions to the Rotary Foundation and its programs.

