Safety tips from the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the August 21 eclipse

The Missouri State Highway Patrol asks the public to be aware of and plan for the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.

The eclipse will follow a diagonal path across Missouri approximately from St. Joseph in the west to Ste. Genevieve in the east. Thousands of visitors are expected to arrive in the days leading up to the event. This influx of additional motorists will affect traffic patterns so you should plan your trip accordingly.



To avoid the heaviest traffic when traveling for the event, it will be helpful to leave early and plan to remain at your viewing location until a period after the eclipse to avoid any congestion afterward.

The Patrol reminds every driver to pay attention, obey all traffic laws, and wear a seat belt.

Additional safe driving tips include:

· Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder.

· Find a safe location to view the event and get there early.

· Don’t take photographs while driving.

· Turn your headlights on and do not rely on your automatic headlights.

· Prepare for extra congestion, especially on interstates, on the day before, the day of and day after the eclipse.

· Watch for increased pedestrian traffic along smaller roads. People may randomly park and walking alongside roads before the total eclipse.

· Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the path of totality if you can.

· Never wear eclipse glasses when driving a car or operating a boat.

· Make sure your vehicle is in good condition and has a full tank of gas.

· Bring along water and snacks in your vehicle.

If you have planned a day on the water for August 21, make sure your boat has the proper lighting if you will be on the water during the eclipse. It will become quite dark. Be aware of your surroundings and what hazards exist near your boat leading up to the eclipse, so you’re prepared when the eclipse occurs. Always keep a safe distance between yourself and other boaters. Swimmers will be hard to see as the eclipse occurs.



Like this: Like Loading...