Sadie Roy crowned North Central Missouri Fair Queen

This years’ Queen of the North Central Missouri Fair is Sadie Roy of Trenton.

She was announced last night during a ceremony in the courtyard of the fairgrounds. Miss Roy wins a scholarship, a tiara, sash and flower bouquet. She also has the opportunity to represent Trenton next year in the Missouri State Fair Queen Contest. That entry fee will be paid by the North Central fair board.

Sadie will follow her older sister Brielly Roy as the fair queen. Brielly Roy was the 2015 North Central Missouri Fair Queen and went on, in the following year (2016), to be the third runnerup in the Missouri State Fair queen contest.

Scheduled to represent the North Central Missouri Fair at next weeks’ State Fair Queen Contest is Claire Steudle of Cameron. The competition is slated for August 9th and 10th at the fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Both Sadie Roy and Claire Steudle participated last evening in the North Central Missouri Fair parade.

