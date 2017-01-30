S.M. Rissler to host “Jump Rope for Heart”

Starting February 6th, the physical education program at S.M. Rissler will host its annual Jump Rope for Heart event to raise money for the American Heart Association, which funds lifesaving heart and stroke research and community and educational programs for our youth.

Jump Rope for Heart teaches students how physical fitness benefits the heart and shows them that volunteering can be a fun and positive experience for the whole community. For over 32 years, Jump Rope for Heart has raised more than $810 million for the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Millions of students have jumped rope and learned about heart health and how nutrition and physical activity can help prevent heart disease and stroke. Jump Rope for Heart is co-sponsored by the American Heart Association and the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance.

Rissler students will be accepting cash and check donations until February 24th. Checks should be written to the American Heart Association. David Sager is the coordinator of this program and can be contacted at Rissler elementary school at 660-359-2228 or by email at [email protected].

