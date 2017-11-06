Route DD bridge replacement ramp closures planned for Monday, November 6

If all goes well, the first motorists could be driving across the new bridge on Route DD Bridge over Interstate 29 at Faucett as early as next Friday, November. 10.

Contractors from Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation have been working since late August to replace the old bridge, built in 1958.

Before the new bridge can be opened, each ramp at Exit 35 (Faucett exit) will need to be closed for paving. The contractor has tentatively scheduled ramp paving now for next Monday, November 6, 2017.

The current plan would close one ramp at a time for paving. The southbound off-ramp would be closed first at approximately 7:30 a.m., followed in order by the southbound on-ramp, northbound off-ramp and finally the northbound on-ramp.

As with all planned work, schedules are subject to change.

