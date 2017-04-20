Route 6 to Route 36 in DeKalb County to be narrowed to one lane starting April 24

Local residents may have already seen the signs and some material along Route C in DeKalb County ahead of a planned chip seal project.

Maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to apply this preventive maintenance treatment from Route 6 to U.S. Route 36 next week, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26, weather permitting.

Over the course of the project, crews plan to begin the treatment at Route 6 and work southbound to U.S. Route 36. They will then proceed northbound on U.S. Route 36 to Route 6. The road will be narrowed to one lane in two-mile sections. A flagger and a pilot car will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists should anticipate delays and pay attention to all road signs and personnel controlling traffic. If approaching the work zone from a side road, please wait for the pilot car before proceeding through the work zone.

