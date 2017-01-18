Route 36 closure in Hamilton extended into February

Due to recent winter weather, the closure of U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton will extend into February.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have been working 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Route 13 for bridge maintenance since Jan. 3. Originally scheduled to take only one month to complete, the project has been extended through Feb. 20. As they’ve been doing since the beginning of the year, motorists will be rerouted up and over the ramps at Route 13.

All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistrict.

