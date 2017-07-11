Route 139 to close north of Meadville

Emergency bridge work will close Route 139 daily approximately three miles north of Meadville.

The bridge over Lewis Creek will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, Tuesday, July 11 through Friday, July 21, but will open each evening and on the weekend. Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct guardrail and handrail repairs during the closure.

During these daily closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route. All work is weather permitting and schedules may change.

