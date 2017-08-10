Rollover crash injures Cameron man in Benton County

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man and a Warsaw teen sustained moderate injuries when their vehicle overturned in Benton County Wednesday morning.

Twenty-two year old Storm Paris of Cameron traveled east on Missouri 83 east of Hilty Avenue when the car ran off the right side of the road. He overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid, travel off the left side of the road, and hit an embankment before overturning.

The car came to a rest on its top and was totaled.

A private vehicle transported Paris and his passenger, 19-year-old Jayce Chenault, to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton.

The Patrol reports neither wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

