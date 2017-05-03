Robin Westphal stepping down as Director of Livingston County Library

Livingston County Library

Livingston County Library Director Robin Westphal will leave her position in Chillicothe after 12 years.

Her last day at the library will be June 9.

She has accepted a position as Johnson County Tennessee Public Library Director.

Westphal says she can’t imagine a better place to begin her career as a director or raise her children than Chillicothe.

She adds that she believes the new director will be thrilled to be stepping into a role with support from the staff, community, and board.

The board and a search committee will start the search for a new director immediately.

