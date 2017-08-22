Roadwork on Route U in Putnam County pushed back

The chip seal project planned on Route U in Putnam County for today has been pushed back one day.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to apply the preventative maintenance treatment from U. S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line Wednesday and Thursday.

Route U will be reduced to one lane between 7 o’clock in the morning and 4 o’clock in the afternoon both days.

Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

The work will be done as weather permits, and schedules are subject to change.

